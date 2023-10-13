Most Common Cancers in Men and Women*
Group
Cancer
Men
Women
* The most common cancers are at the top of the list, and go down in decreasing frequency. The order is based on estimates for 2022 from the American Cancer Society. Skin cancer is probably the most common cancer in both men and women, but only one type of skin cancer—melanoma—is required to be reported. How common other types are is less clear. Thus, skin cancer figures are incomplete and are therefore generally excluded from statistics.