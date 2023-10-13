skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Most Common Cancers in Men and Women*

Group

Cancer

Men

Prostate

Lung

Colorectal

Bladder

Melanoma

Kidney

Women

Breast

Lung

Colorectal

Uterine

Melanoma

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

* The most common cancers are at the top of the list, and go down in decreasing frequency. The order is based on estimates for 2022 from the American Cancer Society. Skin cancer is probably the most common cancer in both men and women, but only one type of skin cancer—melanoma—is required to be reported. How common other types are is less clear. Thus, skin cancer figures are incomplete and are therefore generally excluded from statistics.

In these topics