Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides
Medication
Common Uses*
Some Potential Side Effects
Complicated skin infections due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Gastrointestinal upset
Metallic taste
Foamy urine
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA
Gastrointestinal upset
Metallic taste
Foamy urine
Headache
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Teicoplanin‡
Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA
Kidney damage
Hearing loss and deafness
A decrease in the platelet and white blood cell counts
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA
Gastrointestinal upset
Metallic taste
Foamy urine
Kidney damage
Dizziness
A decrease in the platelet count
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA
Clostridioides difficile-induced colitis (given by mouth)
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Kidney damage
Hearing loss
A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts
* These medications are given by injection into a vein except where noted.
† These side effects are usually relieved by slowing the infusion.