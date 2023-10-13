Delirium or Psychosis?
Feature
Delirium
Psychosis Due to a Psychiatric Disorder
Orientation
Confused about current time, date, place, or identity
Usually, aware of time, date, place, and identity
Attention
Greatly impaired
Unaffected
Memory for recent events
Lost
Retained
Ability to calculate
Unable to do simple calculations
Retained
Hallucinations
If present, mostly visual or involving touch
If present, mostly auditory
Other disorders
Often present and may be serious
History of previous psychiatric disturbances
Drug use
Often, evidence of recent drug use
Not necessarily involved