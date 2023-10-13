skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Delirium or Psychosis?

Feature

Delirium

Psychosis Due to a Psychiatric Disorder

Orientation

Confused about current time, date, place, or identity

Usually, aware of time, date, place, and identity

Attention

Greatly impaired

Unaffected

Memory for recent events

Lost

Retained

Ability to calculate

Unable to do simple calculations

Retained

Hallucinations

If present, mostly visual or involving touch

If present, mostly auditory

Other disorders

Often present and may be serious

History of previous psychiatric disturbances

Drug use

Often, evidence of recent drug use

Not necessarily involved

In these topics