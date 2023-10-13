Comparing Radiation Doses For Different Tests*
Imaging Test
Approximate Number of Chest X-Rays Needed to Get the Same Dose
Approximate Environmental Exposure Equivalent to the Dose†
Single view chest x-ray (from back to front)
1
10 days
10
25 days
An x-ray series of the lumbar spine
75
180 days
CT of the head
100
243 days
CT of the abdomen/pelvis
300–400
2–2.7 years
Coronary artery angiography during cardiac catheterization
350–750
2.3–4.9 years
* These doses account for how much radiation is delivered and how susceptible the body part exposed to radiation is to radiation damage.
† People are exposed constantly to low levels of naturally occurring radiation but the amount varies in different geographic locations.
CT = computed tomography.