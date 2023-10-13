skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Common Opportunistic Infections Associated With AIDS

Infection

Description

Symptoms

Candidal esophagitis

A yeast infection of the esophagus

Painful swallowing and burning in the chest

Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia

An infection of the lungs with the fungus Pneumocystis jirovecii

Difficulty breathing, cough, and fever

Toxoplasmosis

Infection with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, usually in the brain

Headache, confusion, lethargy, muscle weakness (in the arms, legs, or face), and seizures

Disseminated tuberculosis (TB)

Disseminated TB is associated with AIDS while pulmonary TB can occur in any stage of HIV infection

Cough, fevers, night sweats, weight loss, and chest pain

Mycobacterium avium complex infection

Infection of the intestine or lungs with bacteria that resemble tuberculosis bacteria

Fever, weight loss, diarrhea, and cough

Cryptosporidiosis

Infection of the intestine with the parasite Cryptosporidium

Diarrhea, abdominal pain, and weight loss

Cryptococcal meningitis

Infection of the tissues covering the brain with the yeast Cryptococcus

Headache, fever, and confusion

Cytomegalovirus infection

Infection of the eyes or intestinal tract with cytomegalovirus

Eye: Clouding of vision or blindness

Intestinal tract: Diarrhea and weight loss

Mpox (formerly monkeypox)

Infection with the mpox virus

Painful rash can begin in mouth or genitals then spread

In these topics