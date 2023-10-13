Common Causes of Allergic Contact Dermatitis
Chemicals used in shoe or clothing manufacturing: Tanning agents in leather; rubber accelerators and antioxidants in gloves, shoes, undergarments, other apparel; dyes
Cosmetics: Hair dyes, nail polish, nail polish remover, deodorants, moisturizers, aftershave lotions, perfumes, sunscreens
Skin products whose ingredients contain medications:
Fragrances: Found in toiletries, soaps, and scented household products (such as detergent)
Metals: Nickel, cobalt, chromates, mercury, gold
Plants: Poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac
Rubber (including latex): Gloves, condoms, catheters, balloons, shoes