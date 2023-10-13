Chronic Disorders and Over-the-Counter Medications
Disorder
OTC Medications
Precautions
Cold remedies
People recovering from alcohol use disorder need to be vigilant about avoiding any products that contain alcohol, including cold remedies. Some products contain as much as 25% alcohol. Many OTC medications contain ingredients that may cause drowsiness or dizziness, which may be made worse by alcohol.
Decongestants
People with diabetes should consult a doctor before they take decongestants because these medications can worsen diabetes and have dangerous side effects.
Cough syrups
People with diabetes may need help locating liquid products that do not contain sugar, cough syrups included.
Antihistamines
Decongestants
People with an enlarged prostate should consult a doctor or pharmacist before they take antihistamines and decongestants because side effects can be dangerous.
Antihistamines
Decongestants
Taking an antihistamine or decongestant can complicate certain types of glaucoma.
Heart disease
Antacids
Cold remedies
Analgesics
People with heart disease should consult a doctor or pharmacist to help them select an antacid or cold remedy that does not interact with their prescription medications. Certain analgesics such as NSAIDs may worsen heart failure.
Decongestants
People with heart disease should consult a doctor or pharmacist before they take decongestants because side effects can be dangerous.
High blood pressure (hypertension)
Analgesics
Antacids
People with high blood pressure should consult a doctor or pharmacist before they select an analgesic or antacid.
Decongestants
People with high blood pressure should consult a doctor or pharmacist before they take decongestants because side effects can be dangerous.
Hyperthyroidism (over activity of the thyroid gland)
Decongestants
People with hyperthyroidism should consult a doctor or pharmacist before they take decongestants because side effects can be dangerous.
Kidney disorders
Antacids
NSAIDs
People with kidney disorders should consult a doctor or pharmacist before they select an antacid or use an NSAID.
NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; OTC = over-the-counter.