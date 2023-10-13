CDC High-Priority Biological Agents and Toxins*
Category
Agent
A: Highest priority
Bacillus anthracis, causing anthrax
Botulinum toxin from Clostridium botulinum, causing botulism
Yersinia pestis, causing plague
Francisella tularensis, causing tularemia
Variola virus, causing variola major (classic smallpox)
Viral hemorrhagic-fever (VHF) viruses:
B: 2nd highest priority
Brucella species, causing brucellosis
Epsilon toxin of Clostridium perfringens, causing food poisoning
Salmonella sp, causing food poisoning; Escherichia coli 0157:H7 infection; and Shigella, causing shigellosis
Burkholderia mallei, causing glanders
Burkholderia pseudomallei, causing melioidosis
Chlamydia psittaci, causing psittacosis
Coxiella burnetii, causing Q fever
Ricin toxin from Ricinus communis, causing different symptoms depending on type of exposure
Staphylococcal enterotoxin B, causing staphylococcal food poisoning and other symptoms depending on type of exposure
Rickettsia prowazekii, causing typhus fever
Alphaviruses causing viral encephalitides (for example, Venezuelan, eastern, and western equine encephalitides)
Vibrio cholerae, causing cholera; Cryptosporidium parvum, causing cryptosporidiosis; and other agents, causing other waterborne diseases
C: 3rd highest priority
Nipah virus, hantavirus, coronaviruses, and influenza viruses capable of causing pandemic influenza
Other agents associated with emerging infectious diseases
* An alphabetical listing of bioterrorism agents and diseases can be found at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Emergency Preparedness and Response.