Agents Used to Prevent or Treat Constipation
Agent
Some Side Effects
Comments
Bulking agents (fiber)*
Bran
Bloating, passing of gas (flatulence), and poor absorption of iron and calcium
Bulking agents generally are used to prevent or control chronic constipation.
Polycarbophil
Bloating and flatulence
Less bloating than with other fiber agents
Bloating and flatulence
Stool softeners
—
Stool softeners may be used to treat constipation and are often used to help prevent it.
Rectal irritation
Lung inflammation caused by fats in the lungs (lipid pneumonia), poor absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, dehydration, and loss of control over bowel movements (fecal incontinence)
Osmotic agents
Abdominal cramps and flatulence
Osmotic agents are better for treating constipation than for preventing it.
Too much magnesium in the body (magnesium toxicity), dehydration, abdominal cramps, and fecal incontinence
Fecal incontinence (related to dosage)
Sodium phosphate
Rare cases of sudden kidney failure
Abdominal cramps and flatulence
Stimulant laxatives
Abdominal cramps and dehydration
Stimulant laxatives are not used if there is a possibility of an intestinal obstruction.
Prolonged use can damage the large intestine.
Fecal incontinence, a low level of potassium in the blood (hypokalemia), abdominal cramps, and rectal burning with daily use of the suppository form
Abdominal cramps, flatulence
This laxative is not used in children under the age of 2 or in people who have or who might have a blockage in their bowel.
Nausea, particularly when the laxative is taken on an empty stomach, and headache
Lubiprostone can be used for chronic constipation. It is available for long-term use.
Dizziness, urinary tract infection (not common)
Headache, abdominal pain, increased risk of depression and suicidal behavior
Severe diarrhea, dehydration, abdominal distention, flatulence, and dizziness
Mu-opioid receptor antagonists
Stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and headache
These medications are used to treat constipation caused by opioids.
People who have or who might have a blockage in their bowel cannot take these medications.
Enemas
Fecal incontinence
Although rare, giving an enema can injure the rectum if the procedure is done with too much force.
Tap water
Fluid overload if a lot of water is absorbed
Phosphate
A high level of phosphate in the blood (hyperphosphatemia)
Soapsuds
Cramps
* The dose of fiber supplements should be gradually increased over several weeks to the recommended dose.
† This laxative is available only by prescription.