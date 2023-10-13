honeypot link
This photo shows an infant with a port-wine stain on the face.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Quick Facts: Sturge-Weber Syndrome
Quick Facts: Port-Wine Stains
Port-Wine Stains
Sturge-Weber Syndrome
Common Birthmarks and Minor Skin Markings in Newborns