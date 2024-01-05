skip to main content
Common Birthmarks and Minor Skin Markings in Newborns

ByArcangela Lattari Balest, MD, University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2024
    There are several skin markings that are considered normal in newborns.

    Bruises or marks may occur on the newborn’s face and scalp and may be caused by the pressure of passing through the birth canal and/or the use of forceps or a vacuum extractor device. Bruising of the legs and feet may occur after a breech delivery. Bruises typically resolve within a few days.

    Pink marks that are caused by dilated capillaries under the skin may occur on the forehead just above the nose, in the upper eyelids, or at the back of the neck (where they are called stork bites). This type of birthmark fades as the infant grows but sometimes remains as a faint mark that becomes brighter when the infant becomes excited or upset.

    Milia are tiny, pearly white cysts that are common and normally found over the nose and cheeks. They are caused by plugged sweat gland ducts. Milia become smaller or disappear over a period of weeks.

    Milia
    This photo shows small, cream-colored cysts commonly seen on the face of newborns.
    White or yellowish cysts are sometimes found on the gums or in the center of the roof of the mouth (called Epstein pearls). They do not require treatment. These cysts go away in 1 to 2 weeks.

    Flat blue or gray spots (previously called Mongolian spots) can occur over the lower back or buttocks. They can be confused with bruises. They occur most commonly in newborns with Africa, Latin American, or Asian ancestry. They tend to appear less noticeable with age and do not require treatment.

    Infantile hemangiomas

    Capillary Hemangioma in the Eyelid
    Capillary hemangiomas, which are noncancerous (benign), can appear near the eye or eyelid and can lead to a lazy eye (amblyopia). These problems should be evaluated by an ophthalmologist.
    Port-wine stains are flat pink, red, or purplish birthmarks. They are caused by malformed blood vessels. Port-wine stains may be small or may cover large areas of the body. Port-wine stains themselves are harmless, but some may occur in a serious neurocutaneous disorder called Sturge-Weber syndrome. The skin discolorations are permanent. Laser therapy can be used to treat some port-wine stains.

    Port-Wine Stain on the Face
    This photo shows an infant with a port-wine stain on the face.
