What are port-wine stains?
Port-wine stains are pink, red, or purple patches on the skin. Many such patches have a color like port wine. The patches are made of many tiny blood vessels that grow incorrectly.
Port-wine stains are a type of birthmark, so babies are born with them
Port-wine stains don't go away on their own
Port-wine stains at the back of a newborn baby’s neck are sometimes given the nickname "stork bites"
They don’t hurt or itch, but some people are bothered by the way they look
Rarely, port-wine stains on a baby's face are a sign of a disorder that can cause seizures and other health problems. This disorder is called Sturge-Weber syndrome.
What are the symptoms of port-wine stains?
Port-wine stains:
Are flat, not raised
Are purple, red, or pink, and may darken as a child grows
Cover a small or large area of skin
How do doctors treat port-wine stains?
Port-wine stains are harmless. Some can be covered up with makeup if you don't like the way they look.
Doctors can make port-wine stains fade or disappear using laser therapy. With laser therapy, a strong beam of light is aimed at the port-wine stain. This treatment works better in younger people.