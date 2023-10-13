How to Use a Metered-Dose Inhaler With a Spacer
Shake the inhaler after removing the caps from the inhaler and the spacer.
Attach the spacer to the inhaler.
Exhale fully for 1 or 2 seconds. Try to get as much air out of your lungs as you can.
Put the spacer between your teeth and close your lips tightly around it.
Breathe in slowly through your mouth.
Press the top of the inhaler and keep breathing slowly and deeply.
Take the spacer out of your mouth.
Hold your breath for 10 seconds (or as long as you can).
Breathe out and, if a second dose is required, repeat the process after 1 minute.
Put the caps back on the inhaler and the spacer.