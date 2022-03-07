Drugs for Preventing and Treating Asthma

Metered-dose inhalers (handheld cartridges containing gas under pressure) are the most commonly used method for giving inhaled beta-adrenergic drugs. The pressure turns the drug into a fine spray containing a measured dose of drug. Inhalation deposits the drug directly in the airways, so that it acts quickly, but the drug may not reach airways that are severely narrowed. For people who have difficulty using a metered-dose inhaler, spacers or holding chambers can be used. These devices increase the amount of drug delivered to the lungs. With any type of inhaler, proper technique is vital. If the device is not used properly, the drug will not reach the airways.

Metered-Dose Inhaler Image

A dry powder drug formulation is also available for many bronchodilators. The powder formulation is easier for some people to use, in part because it requires less coordination with breathing than when using a metered-dose inhaler.

How to Use a Metered-Dose Inhaler With a Spacer

How to Use a Metered-Dose Inha... video

A nebulizer can be used to deliver beta-adrenergic drugs directly to the lungs. A nebulizer uses pressurized air or ultrasonic sound waves to create a continuous mist of drug that is inhaled without having to coordinate dosing with breathing. Nebulizers are often portable, and some units can even be plugged into a power outlet in a car. Nebulizers and metered-dose inhalers often deliver different amounts of drug with a single dose, but both are capable of delivering sufficient amounts of drug to the lungs. Nebulizer therapy is less likely to reach the more distant airways in people who are breathing comfortably and not taking deep breaths, making nebulized therapy less effective than a correctly used metered-dose inhaler or a dry powder formulation.

Nebulizer With a Mouthpiece Image

Other forms of beta-adrenergic drugs are also available. Beta-adrenergic drugs can be taken in liquid or tablet form or injected. However, the oral drugs tend to work more slowly than the inhaled or injected ones and are more likely to cause side effects so doctors use them less often. Side effects include abnormal heart rhythms, particularly with excessive use.