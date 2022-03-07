Drugs for Preventing and Treating Asthma

Drugs allow most people with asthma to lead relatively normal lives. Most of the drugs used to treat an asthma attack can be used (often in lower doses) to prevent attacks. (See also Asthma.)
Therapy is based on two classes of drugs:
Anti-inflammatory drugs
Bronchodilators
Anti-inflammatory drugs suppress the inflammation that narrows the airways. Anti-inflammatory drugs include corticosteroids (which can be inhaled, taken by mouth, or given intravenously), leukotriene modifiers, and mast cell stabilizers.
Bronchodilators help to relax and widen (dilate) the airways. Bronchodilators include beta-adrenergic drugs (both those for quick relief of symptoms and those for long-term control), anticholinergics, and methylxanthines.
Other types of drugs that directly alter the immune system (called immunomodulators) are sometimes used for people with severe asthma, but most people do not need immunomodulators.
Beta-Adrenergic Drugs
Short-acting beta-adrenergic drugs
Short-acting beta-adrenergic drugs are usually the best drugs for relieving asthma attacks. They also are used to prevent exercise-induced asthma. These drugs are referred to as bronchodilators because they stimulate beta-adrenergic receptors to widen (dilate) the airways. Bronchodilators that act on all beta-adrenergic receptors throughout the body (such as epinephrine
Quick medical attention should be sought when a person who has asthma feels the need to use more of a beta-adrenergic drug than is recommended. The need for extra use, particularly continuous use, indicates worsening bronchoconstriction, which can be dangerous, possibly risking even respiratory failure and death.
Long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs
Long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs are available, but they are used to prevent rather than to treat asthma attacks. Long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs are effective for about 12 hours, so people usually need two doses per day.
The long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs are not used alone because people using only long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs may have a slightly higher risk of death. Thus, doctors always give them together with inhaled corticosteroids.
Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs
Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs are effective for up to 24 hours, so people need only one dose per day.
Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs are also not used alone because they may cause the same increase in the risk of death as long-acting drugs. Thus, doctors always give them together with inhaled corticosteroids.
Taking inhaled beta-adrenergic drugs
Metered-dose inhalers (handheld cartridges containing gas under pressure) are the most commonly used method for giving inhaled beta-adrenergic drugs. The pressure turns the drug into a fine spray containing a measured dose of drug. Inhalation deposits the drug directly in the airways, so that it acts quickly, but the drug may not reach airways that are severely narrowed. For people who have difficulty using a metered-dose inhaler, spacers or holding chambers can be used. These devices increase the amount of drug delivered to the lungs. With any type of inhaler, proper technique is vital. If the device is not used properly, the drug will not reach the airways.
A dry powder drug formulation is also available for many bronchodilators. The powder formulation is easier for some people to use, in part because it requires less coordination with breathing than when using a metered-dose inhaler.
How to Use a Metered-Dose Inhaler With a Spacer
A nebulizer can be used to deliver beta-adrenergic drugs directly to the lungs. A nebulizer uses pressurized air or ultrasonic sound waves to create a continuous mist of drug that is inhaled without having to coordinate dosing with breathing. Nebulizers are often portable, and some units can even be plugged into a power outlet in a car. Nebulizers and metered-dose inhalers often deliver different amounts of drug with a single dose, but both are capable of delivering sufficient amounts of drug to the lungs. Nebulizer therapy is less likely to reach the more distant airways in people who are breathing comfortably and not taking deep breaths, making nebulized therapy less effective than a correctly used metered-dose inhaler or a dry powder formulation.
Other forms of beta-adrenergic drugs are also available. Beta-adrenergic drugs can be taken in liquid or tablet form or injected. However, the oral drugs tend to work more slowly than the inhaled or injected ones and are more likely to cause side effects so doctors use them less often. Side effects include abnormal heart rhythms, particularly with excessive use.
Anticholinergic Drugs
Leukotriene Modifiers
Mast Cell Stabilizers
Corticosteroids
Corticosteroids block the body’s inflammatory response and are exceptionally effective at reducing asthma symptoms. They are the most potent form of anti-inflammatory drugs and have been an important part of asthma treatment for decades.
Corticosteroids can be taken in several different forms. Often, inhaled versions are best because they deliver the drug directly to the airways and minimize the amount sent throughout the body. The inhaled form is used to prevent attacks and improve lung function. Inhaled corticosteroids come in several strengths and are generally used twice a day. People should rinse their mouth after use to decrease the likelihood that a fungal infection of the mouth (thrush) develops. Oral or injected corticosteroids may be used in high doses to relieve a severe asthma attack and are generally continued for 1 to 2 weeks. Oral corticosteroids may be given for several days after an asthma attack and are prescribed on a long-term basis only when no other treatments can control the symptoms.
If taken for long periods, corticosteroids gradually reduce the likelihood of an asthma attack by making the airways less sensitive to a number of provocative stimuli. Long-term use of corticosteroids, especially larger doses taken by mouth, can cause side effects including obesity, osteoporosis, cataracts, easy bruising, skin thinning, insomnia, elevated blood glucose levels, and, very rarely, psychosis. Some studies have suggested that growth may be delayed when children use corticosteroids for an extended period. However, most children who use inhaled corticosteroids eventually reach their predicted adult height.
Immunomodulators
Omalizumab is used in people with asthma who also have severe allergies and high levels of IgE in their blood. Omalizumab prevents IgE from binding to mast cells and thus prevents the release of inflammatory chemicals that can narrow the airways. It can decrease requirements for oral corticosteroids and help relieve symptoms. The drug is injected subcutaneously every 2 to 4 weeks.
white blood cell) in their bloodstream.
Severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) sometimes occur after these drugs are given; therefore, these drugs are given in supervised healthcare settings, such as outpatient clinics or doctor's offices.
Methylxanthines
Theophylline is usually taken by mouth. Oral theophylline comes in many forms, from short-acting tablets and syrups to longer-acting sustained release capsules and tablets. Theophylline is used mainly for prevention of asthma.
Drugs Commonly Used to Treat Asthma
Drug
Some Side Effects
Comments
Anticholinergics (inhaled)
Dry mouth
Rapid heart rate
Usually used in combination with a beta-adrenergic drug
Short-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
For immediate relief of acute attack
Long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
For ongoing treatment, not for acute relief
Not recommended for use alone (without other asthma drugs)
Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)
Vilanterol
Runny nose and sneezing
High blood pressure
Cough
Headache
Not recommended for use alone (without other asthma drugs).
Corticosteroids (inhaled)
Fungal infection of the mouth (thrush)
A change in the voice
Inhaled for prevention (long-term control) of asthma
Corticosteroids (oral or injection)
Weight gain
Elevated blood sugar levels
Rarely, psychosis
Osteoporosis
Cataracts
Skin thinning and easy bruising
Insomnia
Used for acute asthma attacks and for asthma that cannot be controlled with inhaled therapy
Immunomodulators (injection)
Discomfort at the injection site
Rarely, anaphylactic reactions
Used in people with severe asthma to decrease use of oral corticosteroids
Leukotriene modifiers (oral)
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Used more for prevention (long-term control) than for treatment
Mast cell stabilizers (inhaled)
Cromolyn
Coughing or wheezing
Useful for preventing attacks, often related to exercise, but not for treatment of an acute attack
Methylxanthine (oral)
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
Stomach upset
Seizures (if the blood level is high)
Serious heartbeat irregularities (if the blood level is high)
Can be used for prevention and treatment
Taken by mouth but can be given intravenously in a hospital
Other Drugs Used to Prevent and Treat Asthma
Other drugs are occasionally used in asthma treatment. These drugs may be used in specific circumstances. Magnesium is often given by vein in the emergency department for acute attacks.
People who take inhaled corticosteroids and who have risk factors for osteoporosis
