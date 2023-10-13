Focal and Generalized Seizures
The first panel of this illustration shows a healthy brain with a normal wave pattern and no seizure activity.
The second panel shows the wave pattern of a person with a focal-seizure disorder and where in the brain it occurs. A focal seizure begins in 1 side of the brain.
The third panel shows the wave pattern of a generalized seizure and where in the brain it occurs. A generalized seizure begins in both sides of the brain.
Note: Seizures, by definition, last at least 10 seconds; abnormal EEG patterns shown here would be more prolonged.
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