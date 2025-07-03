Significant episodes of psychotic symptoms that do not meet the criteria for schizophrenia or other related disorders fall under the heading of other schizophrenia spectrum and psychotic disorders.

Psychosis refers to symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking and speech, and bizarre and inappropriate body movements (including catatonia) that indicate loss of contact with reality.

According to the standard psychiatric diagnostic manual, other psychotic disorders are categorized as "specified," meaning they fall into a specific pattern, or "unspecified," meaning they do not fall into any known category.

These categories refer to symptoms that are typical of a schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorder (for example, delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking and speech, catatonic behavior), that cause substantial social and occupational distress and impairment. However, the symptoms do not meet the full criteria for any specific disorder. These categories sometimes apply early in a schizophrenia spectrum disorder before it has fully developed.

A disorder is classified as other specified if a doctor chooses to specify how the characteristics of the symptoms do not meet the criteria for a specific disorder. For example, someone may have persistent auditory hallucinations with no other symptoms, and thus not meet criteria for schizophrenia. The Other specified disorders include the following:

Persistent auditory hallucinations ("hearing voices")

Delusions with overlapping episodes of depression or mania

Mild (attenuated) psychotic symptoms

Shared delusions

The unspecified category is used when the information needed to make a diagnosis is insufficient (for example, in an emergency department).

Antipsychotic medications and psychiatric referral may be used as needed.