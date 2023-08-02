Acute stress disorder is an intense, unpleasant, and dysfunctional reaction beginning shortly after an overwhelming traumatic event and lasting less than a month. If symptoms persist longer than a month, people are diagnosed as having posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

People with acute stress disorder develop acute stress reactions that appear within a month of their exposure to a traumatic event. These stress reactions include having increased anxiety, mentally re-experiencing the traumatic event, avoiding reminders of the trauma, displaying negative mood, developing dissociative symptoms (including derealization and amnesia), and showing increased arousal.

People with this disorder may have dissociative symptoms. For example, they may feel emotionally numb or disconnected from themselves. They may feel that they are not real.

The degree of distress following a traumatic event in people with acute stress disorder tends to be greater than that experienced in people with an adjustment disorder.

The number of people with acute stress disorder is unknown. The likelihood of developing acute stress disorder is greater when traumatic events are severe or recurrent.

Diagnosis of Acute Stress Disorder A doctor's evaluation, based on standard psychiatric diagnostic criteria Acute stress disorder is diagnosed when people have been Exposed directly or indirectly to a traumatic event In addition, they also must have had at least 9 of the following symptoms for 3 days up to 1 month: Recurring, uncontrollable, and intrusive distressing memories of the event

Recurring distressing dreams of the event

Feelings that the traumatic event is recurring—for example, in flashbacks

Intense psychological or physical distress when reminded of the event (for example, by entering a similar location, or by hearing sounds similar to those heard during the event)

A persistent inability to experience positive emotions (such as happiness, satisfaction, or loving feelings)

An altered sense of reality (for example, feeling in a daze or as if time has slowed)

Memory loss for an important part of the traumatic event

Efforts to avoid distressing memories, thoughts, or feelings associated with the event

Efforts to avoid external reminders (people, places, conversations, activities, objects, and situations) associated with the event

Disturbed sleep

Irritability or angry outbursts

Excessive attention to the possibility of danger (hypervigilance)

Difficulty concentrating

An exaggerated response to loud noises, sudden movements, or other stimuli (startle response) In addition, symptoms must cause significant distress or significantly impair functioning. Doctors also check to see whether symptoms could result from use of a drug or another disorder.