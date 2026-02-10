Evaluation of Urinary Tract Disorders

A doctor obtains a medical history by interviewing a person. The interview includes questions about a person's symptoms, past medical history (what disorders the person has had), medications (prescribed and over-the-counter), drugs and substances (recreational [including alcohol and tobacco] and illicit), allergies, and disorders that run in the family. Typically, people with a possible disorder affecting the kidneys or urinary tract are asked about the following:

The amount, frequency, and timing of urination

Whether urination is painful or burns

Whether there is blood in the urine

Whether urine leakage occurs (urinary incontinence)

Whether starting the urinary stream is difficult

Whether it feels like the bladder does not empty completely

Whether they have had previous urinary tract infections, medical procedures involving the urinary tract, or surgery

Whether they have pain in the flank, side, lower back, or abdomen, or near the genitals (such as the groin or labia)

The diet and timing and type of food and fluid intake (sometimes)

For example, because some foods and medications may change the urine's color, doctors may ask about the person's diet. Some foods, such as beets, rhubarb, and sometimes food coloring, may make urine appear red. Some medications, most commonly phenazopyridine, but sometimes cascara sagrada, phenytoin, rifampin, methyldopa, phenindione, phenolphthalein, phenothiazines, and senna may make urine appear dark yellow to orange or red.

Similarly, some foods such as asparagus, garlic, and onions can cause urine odors, as can medications such as sulfa drugs, some diabetes medications, and B vitamins.

There are several medical conditions that can change the color and smell of urine, including diabetes, liver disease, urinary tract and sexually transmitted infections, and some metabolic diseases.

A person who is waking up often during the night to urinate may be asked about the amount, type, and timing of liquids drunk.