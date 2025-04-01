Acute tubular necrosis usually develops only in people who are seriously ill and in the hospital. The most common causes are:

An episode of low blood pressure, leading to insufficient blood flowing through the kidneys

Medications that damage the kidneys

Serious bodywide infection (sepsis)

The most common causes of low blood pressure leading to acute tubular necrosis are significant blood loss (due to injury or major surgery), serious burns, serious bodywide infection (sepsis), and pancreatitis. Other causes include the breakdown of red blood cells (hemolysis), rhabdomyolysis, multiple myeloma, tumor lysis syndrome, and poisons.

Sepsis also can directly damage kidney cells, which worsens the effects of the low blood pressure caused by sepsis.

Medications that commonly damage the kidneys include aminoglycoside antibiotics (such as gentamicin and tobramycin), amphotericin B (a medication used to treat severe, bodywide fungal infections), colistimethate (an antibiotic used to treat infections that develop in hospitalized people), vancomycin (an antibiotic used to treat infections that are resistant to other antibiotics), and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Aminoglycosides are more likely to be a cause among people who are older, have had major surgery, or have severe disorders of the liver, gallbladder, or bile ducts. Rarely, exposure to a contrast agent during an imaging procedure can cause kidney damage (contrast nephropathy).

Acute tubular necrosis is more likely to develop in people who are older, are critically ill, or have underlying kidney disorders, diabetes, or both.