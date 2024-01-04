Evaluation of Kidney and Urinary Tract Disorders

Doctors then examine the person. They may try to feel the kidneys. The kidneys usually cannot be felt in normal adults and children, except sometimes in very thin people. Kidneys can be felt in normal newborns. Doctors may apply gentle pressure to the person's side or lower back (flank). Pain that occurs during this maneuver may suggest a problem with a kidney (such as swelling or infection). If a person has difficulty urinating and pressure in the lower abdomen, doctors may put a finger on the lower abdomen and tap on it. If the sound made by the tap is unusually dull, the bladder may be swollen (distended).

In men, doctors examine the genitals, including the testes, to ensure the testes are not swollen, tender, or abnormally placed. Doctors then do a rectal examination to determine whether the prostate gland is swollen. An enlarged prostate may inhibit the flow of urine.

In women, doctors may do a pelvic examination to determine whether inflammation or irritation of the vaginal lining (vaginitis) or the genital organs are contributing to urinary tract symptoms.

Doctors may also examine the person's skin for changes related to kidney disease. They may listen to the heart and lungs with a stethoscope to detect unusual heart and lung sounds that may indicate a kidney disorder. If doctors suspect chronic kidney disease, they check to ensure the person is not drowsy or confused.