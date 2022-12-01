Frostbite happens when very cold temperature freezes your skin. With severe frostbite, tissue under the skin freezes too.

Any cells that are frozen die. They don't come back to life after they're thawed. The dead tissue can get infected easily.

Nearby cells that aren't frozen can be damaged by the cold. They might survive if they're warmed up quickly but may still die later. It can take a long time to tell whether some tissue will survive.

You have a higher risk of getting frostbite if you're out in cold weather and: