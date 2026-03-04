Asymptomatic bacteriuria is a condition in which larger than normal numbers of bacteria are present in the urine but do not cause symptoms of a urinary tract infection (UTI).

(See also Overview of Urinary Tract Infections [UTIs].)

Asymptomatic bacteriuria is common among certain groups of people, such as those who have a bladder catheter inserted for an extended period. Asymptomatic bacteriuria is not normally treated because complications such as serious infections are usually rare and eradicating the bacteria can be difficult. Also, giving antibiotics can alter the balance of bacteria in the body, sometimes allowing bacteria that are more difficult to eliminate to flourish.

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An exception is if the person has a condition that increases the risk of complications. Such conditions may include:

Pregnancy

A recent kidney transplant

Before certain invasive procedures that can cause bleeding in the urinary tract (for example, transurethral resection of the prostate)

For example, a bladder infection (cystitis) can seriously complicate pregnancy by ascending to the kidneys and causing a kidney infection (pyelonephritis), leading to early labor. Also, a UTI can damage a transplanted kidney. A UTI can cause potentially fatal bloodstream infection (sepsis) in people whose immune system is suppressed by a medication or disorder. Sometimes, the immune system becomes suppressed after cancer chemotherapy. Asymptomatic bacteriuria is also sometimes treated in people who have certain kinds of kidney stones that cannot be eliminated (and thus cause repeated UTIs) and in people scheduled to have a surgical procedure of the urinary tract.

Because asymptomatic bacteriuria is not usually treated, doctors do not usually do tests to identify it unless the person has a condition that warrants such treatment. Bacteriuria can be confirmed by a urine culture, in which bacteria from a urine sample are grown in a laboratory to identify the numbers and type of bacteria. Sometimes special molecular urine testing is done to reveal unusual pathogens for recurring UTIs and for those that are resistant to treatment.

Doctors give people antibiotics to treat the infections.