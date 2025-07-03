Mpox Vaccine

There are 2 mpox vaccines available in the United States:

Replication-limited vaccine (also called modified vaccine Ankara or MVA)

Replication-competent vaccine

The replication-limited vaccine is a live, attenuated vaccine, which means it contains a weakened (attenuated) but still live version of the mpox virus. Because the virus in the vaccine is weakened, it cannot cause mpox infection, but it does trigger a strong response from a person's immune system (see Active immunization). It is the main vaccine used in the United States.

The replication-competent vaccine is a live vaccine made from a virus called vaccinia, which is a virus related to smallpox. Because this vaccine does not directly contain the smallpox virus, it cannot cause smallpox. However, because vaccinia is closely related to both smallpox and mpox, the vaccine can trigger a strong response to both from a person's immune system. Replication-competent vaccine is available for use against mpox in the United States under a special protocol. (See also CDC: About Smallpox Vaccines.)