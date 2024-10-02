For about the first 6 months after birth, immunoglobulins from the mother protect against infection. At about age 6 months, levels of these immunoglobulins start to decrease, and affected infants start having recurring cough, nasal infections (rhinitis), and/or infections of the ears, skin, sinuses, and lungs. The infections are usually due to bacteria such as pneumococci, streptococci, and Haemophilus bacteria. Some unusual viral infections of the brain may develop.

The tonsils are very small, and lymph nodes do not develop because immunoglobulin-producing B cells, which are normally present there, are absent.

X-linked agammaglobulinemia increases the risk of developing infections in the joints (infectious arthritis), irreversible widening due to chronic inflammation of the airways (bronchiectasis), and certain cancers.

With early diagnosis and treatment, life span is often unaffected, unless brain infections develop.