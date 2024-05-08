Blood tests

Imaging tests

Diagnosing an insulinoma can be difficult. Doctors try to do blood tests while the person has symptoms and has not eaten. Blood tests include measurements of blood glucose levels and insulin levels. Very low levels of glucose and high levels of insulin in the blood indicate the presence of an insulinoma. Because many people have symptoms only occasionally, doctors may admit them to the hospital. In the hospital, the person fasts for at least 48 hours, sometimes up to 72 hours, and is closely monitored. During that time, the symptoms usually appear, and blood tests are done to measure the levels of glucose and insulin.

If the blood tests suggest the person has an insulinoma, the location must then be pinpointed. Imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) and endoscopic ultrasound (in which a viewing tube with an ultrasound probe on the tip is passed into the upper part of the small intestine) or positron emission tomography (PET), can be used to locate the tumor. Sometimes exploratory surgery is needed.