This computerized test analyzes heart and lung function and provides information, such as how much air flows through the lungs, how much carbon dioxide is being produced, and how well the lungs are getting oxygen into the blood and removing carbon dioxide from it. The test starts while the person is at rest and continues as the person exercises on a treadmill or stationary bicycle (cycle ergometer); the person wears several different types of measurement devices, usually including a mask to measure breathing, oxygen and carbon dioxide, a blood pressure monitor, a pulse oximeter, and an electrocardiographic monitor. The intensity of the exercise is increased gradually until symptoms prevent further exercise. Depending on the person's physical capability and why the test is being done, they person may or may not reach maximal exercise.

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testi... video

Cardiopulmonary exercise testing primarily determines whether a person's capacity to exercise is normal or reduced and if it is reduced, whether the reduction is because of heart and/or lung problems or deconditioning. The test can detect problems at an earlier stage than would tests that are less comprehensive or done only at rest.

Doctors can also use cardiopulmonary exercise testing to monitor a person's response to treatment and guide exercise in pulmonary rehabilitation programs.