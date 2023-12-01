Rehabilitation for Other Disorders

Foot drop is an inability to flex the ankle to lift the front part of the foot because of weakness or paralysis of the muscles involved. A person's toe drags when taking a step. To avoid catching the toe, people with a dropped foot may lift their leg higher than normal during a step. Foot drop can be caused by an injured nerve or damage to the nerves (polyneuropathy), which is common in people with diabetes. It can also be caused by a disorder or injury that affects the brain or spinal cord, such as multiple sclerosis, tumor, or stroke.

Treating foot drop includes treating the underlying cause. Wearing braces called ankle-foot orthosis (AFO) helps people with foot drop walk. Physical therapy and occupational therapy to strengthen and stretch the involved muscles and to learn how to properly wear and use the AFOs may help. People whose foot drop is caused by multiple sclerosis may benefit from nerve stimulation therapy to stimulate the nerve that lifts the foot. Vocational counseling may help people maintain vocational skills even though the disorder is progressing.