Uses of Genetics in Health Care

Increased understanding of human genetics has the potential to predict how people, depending on their precise genetic makeup, will respond to certain medications (Genetic Makeup and Response to Medications). For example, specific genes can predict how much warfarin, an anticoagulant ("blood thinner"), a person is likely to require. This prediction is important because taking too much warfarin can cause serious bleeding and taking too little makes the medication ineffective, which is also risky.

Gene analysis can also predict whether a person will have intolerable or only minor side effects when taking irinotecan, an anticancer agent. People likely to have intolerable side effects can be treated with a different medication.

Gene analysis can also determine how quickly people metabolize and thus respond to codeine, an analgesic. People who metabolize codeine rapidly can accumulate high levels of a metabolic byproduct of codeine that impairs their unconscious drive to breathe. This effect of rapid metabolization resulted in the death of some children who were given codeine after tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy were done to treat obstructive sleep apnea.