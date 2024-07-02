Time Course of Dying

A prognosis is a prediction of the probable course and outcome of a disease or the likelihood of recovery from a disease. Seriously ill people and their family members are entitled to the most complete information available and the most realistic prognosis possible. A prognosis can provide a likely trajectory of decline and can help estimate when death will occur but cannot provide a precise timeframe. Health care professional sometimes estimate a range of time in which a person is likely to die. A range might be needed, for example, to order hospice care, which usually requires a doctor’s prognosis of less than 6 months to live.

Symptoms progress differently with different diseases. For example, in some people dying of cancer, energy, function, and comfort usually decrease substantially only in the last month or two before death. During this time, the person is visibly failing, and the fact that death is near becomes obvious to all. Other diseases, such as Alzheimer disease, liver failure, and kidney failure, may follow a more gradual decline from the beginning but sometimes at a rate that is unpredictable. Severe heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease cause a steady decline but with episodes of serious worsening. These episodes are often followed by improvement, but usually death comes after an episode or worsening that develops within a few days of being stable. Sometimes very sick people live a few months or years, well past what seems possible. Other people die more quickly than anticipated.