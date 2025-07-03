A doctor's evaluation (particularly of the larynx and trachea)

Sometimes blood tests

Sometimes lung function tests

Sometimes CT imaging

The doctor assesses the person's level of distress, including the degree of stridor, which can indicate how much the airway has narrowed. A person showing signs of severe distress may require emergency treatment, including a procedure called a tracheostomy, during which an opening is made in the trachea [windpipe] to make breathing easier.

Laboratory tests are performed to determine if the laryngotracheal stenosis is caused by a systemic disease, particularly an autoimmune disorder.

Lung function tests are useful for characterizing the degree of narrowing and monitoring its progression. Laryngotracheal stenosis is frequently missed or misdiagnosed as asthma with few key exceptions:

Symptoms typically get worse over time.

Symptoms do not respond to bronchodilators, which are used to treat asthma.

However, the steroids (sometimes also called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids) that are used to manage asthma may provide some relief and complicate diagnosis.

Endoscopic evaluation is the best way to diagnose and monitor laryngotracheal stenosis. This can be performed in the office using flexible bronchoscopy or in the operating room with direct laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy. This approach also allows for tissue biopsies, which can help the doctor identify any systemic causes.

CT imaging can be valuable for characterizing the extent of the stenosis and assessing which tissues and structures are involved. It is typically performed before any surgical reconstruction.