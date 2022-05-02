Drug Effectiveness and Safety

The main goals of drug development are demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of the drug. Because all drugs can harm as well as help, safety is relative. The difference between the usual effective dose and the dose that causes severe or life-threatening side effects is called the margin of safety. A wide margin of safety is desirable, but when treating a dangerous condition or when there are no other options, a narrow margin of safety often must be accepted. If a drug's usual effective dose is also toxic, doctors do not use the drug unless the situation is serious and there is no safer alternative.
To help ensure that their treatment plan is as safe and effective as possible, people should keep their health care practitioners well informed about their medical history, drugs (including over-the-counter drugs) and dietary supplements (including medicinal herbs) that they are currently taking, and any other relevant health information. In addition, they should not hesitate to ask a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist to explain the goals of treatment, the types of side effects and other problems that may develop, and the extent to which they can participate in the treatment plan.
Making the Most of Drug Treatment
People can help make their treatment plan as safe and effective as possible by telling the doctor, nurse, or pharmacist:
What medical problems they have
What drugs (prescription and nonprescription) and dietary supplements (including medicinal herbs) they have taken in the previous few weeks
Whether they have or have had any allergies or unusual reactions to drugs, foods, or other substances
Whether they follow special diets or have food restrictions
Whether they are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding
Additionally, people can help by
Knowing the brand name, generic name, or both of a drug and knowing what the drug is taken for
Reading the label on drug containers carefully before taking a drug, whether prescription or nonprescription
Understanding what a drug is being taken for, how to know whether the drug is working, and what side effects are possible
Knowing how long the drug should be taken
Not drinking alcohol if so advised
Not chewing, cutting, or crushing a capsule or tablet unless so instructed
Not using household spoons to measure liquid drugs
Knowing what to do if they miss a dose
Using simple tools like charts or medication organizers to remember to take doses at the correct times
Storing drugs in the correct place (cool, dry place; out of sunlight; and away from children and pets)
Disposing of expired drugs properly
Never taking someone else's prescription drugs
Taking recommended preventive steps and participating in recommended health programs
Keeping a drug list handy
Keeping appointments
Seeking medical care promptly when a problem develops
Contacting their provider or pharmacist with any questions that may arise
More Information
The following are some English-language resources that may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP): A nonprofit organization that educates and informs patients, medical researchers, the media, and policy makers about the roles they all play in clinical research
ClinicalTrials.gov: A database of privately and publicly funded clinical studies conducted around the world