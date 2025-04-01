Overview of Medication Safety and Effectiveness

Some knowledge of how medications are named can help in understanding drug product labels. Every medication has at least three names—a chemical name, a generic (nonproprietary or official) name, and a brand (proprietary or trademark) name (see sidebar What's In a Name?).

The chemical name describes the atomic or molecular structure of the drug. This name is usually too complex and cumbersome for general use, so the drug is assigned a generic name.

The generic names for drugs of a particular type (class) usually have the same ending. For example, the names of all beta-blockers, which are used to treat such disorders as high blood pressure (hypertension), end in "lol" (such as metoprolol and propranolol).

The brand name is chosen by the pharmaceutical company that manufactures or distributes the drug. Patented drugs are usually sold under a brand name. Generic versions of brand-name drugs—manufactured after expiration of the pharmaceutical company's patent—may be sold under the generic name (for example, ibuprofen) or under the manufacturer's own brand name.