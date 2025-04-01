Overview of Medication Safety and Effectiveness

A medication is any substance (other than a food or device) intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, relief, treatment, or prevention of disease or intended to affect the structure or function of the body. (Oral contraceptives are an example of medications that affect the function of the body rather than a disease.) A simpler but workable definition of a drug or medication is any chemical or biologic substance that affects the body and its processes.
Medications can also be called drugs. Some people use the word drug to mean only a substance that produces a pleasurable sensation and is not taken for a medical purpose. The use of mind-altering substances without medical need has accompanied the appropriate medical use of drugs (medications) throughout history. Some of the drugs (medications) that fall into this category have legitimate medical purposes, and others do not (see Overview of Substance-Related Disorders).
Prescription or nonprescription medications
In United States law, medications (drugs) are divided into two categories: prescription medications and nonprescription medications.
Prescription medications—those considered safe for use only under medical supervision—may be dispensed only with a prescription from a licensed professional with governmental privileges to prescribe (for example, a doctor, dentist, podiatrist, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, or veterinarian).
Nonprescription medications—those considered safe for use without medical supervision (such as aspirin)—are sold directly to consumers, or over the counter. In the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the government agency that determines which medications require a prescription and which may be sold over the counter.
Dietary supplements may contain vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and herbs or other plant-derived material (botanicals). Because these products are intended to supplement the diet rather than to treat or prevent disease, they are not classified as medications and do not require FDA approval before marketing. They do not have to meet the same safety and efficacy standards as medications, and the manufacturer is not allowed to claim the product treats specific medical conditions. Dietary supplements may cause health problems if not used correctly or if taken in large amounts. Also, for a particular health condition, taking dietary supplements instead of taking medications prescribed by a health care professional can result in a worsening or lack of improvement in the medical condition.
Medication names
Some knowledge of how medications are named can help in understanding drug product labels. Every medication has at least three names—a chemical name, a generic (nonproprietary or official) name, and a brand (proprietary or trademark) name (see sidebar What's In a Name?).
The chemical name describes the atomic or molecular structure of the drug. This name is usually too complex and cumbersome for general use, so the drug is assigned a generic name.
The generic names for drugs of a particular type (class) usually have the same ending. For example, the names of all beta-blockers, which are used to treat such disorders as high blood pressure (hypertension), end in "lol" (such as metoprolol and propranolol).
The brand name is chosen by the pharmaceutical company that manufactures or distributes the drug. Patented drugs are usually sold under a brand name. Generic versions of brand-name drugs—manufactured after expiration of the pharmaceutical company's patent—may be sold under the generic name (for example, ibuprofen) or under the manufacturer's own brand name.
Medication groups and classes
Understanding what group a drug belongs to is also useful. Broadly, drugs are classified by therapeutic group—that is, by what disorder or symptom they are used to treat. For example, drugs used to treat high blood pressure are called antihypertensives (hypertension is the medical term for high blood pressure), and drugs used to treat nausea are called antiemetics (emesis is the medical term for vomiting).
Within each therapeutic group, drugs are categorized by classes. Some classes are based on how the drugs work in the body to produce their effect. For example, diuretics, calcium channel blockers, beta-blockers, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are all classes of antihypertensives that work differently.
Making the most of treatment with medications
People who have a medical condition can help make their treatment plan as safe and effective as possible by telling the doctor, nurse, or pharmacist:
What medical problems they have
What medications (prescription and nonprescription) and dietary supplements (including medicinal herbs) they have taken in the previous few weeks
Whether they have or have had any allergies or unusual reactions to medications, foods, or other substances
Whether they follow special diets or have food restrictions
Whether they are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding
Additionally, people can help ensure that medications are used safely and effectively by:
Knowing the brand name, generic name, or both of the medications they take
Reading the label on medication containers carefully before taking a medication, whether prescription or nonprescription
Understanding what a medication is being taken for, how to know whether the medication is working, and what side effects are possible
Knowing how the correct dose of the medication, how often to take it, and the right time of day to take it
Knowing how long the medication should be taken
Knowing what to do if they miss a dose
Using simple tools like charts or medication organizers to remember to take doses at the correct times
Using a properly graduated measuring spoon, and not household spoons, to measure liquid medications
Not chewing, cutting, or crushing a capsule or tablet unless so instructed
Not drinking alcohol while taking the medication, if so advised
Storing drugs in the correct place (cool, dry place; out of sunlight; and away from children and pets)
Disposing of medications when treatment of a particular medical condition with the medication has been completed
Disposing of expired medications properly
Never taking someone else's prescription medications
Keeping a medication list handy
Checking to make sure the medication list in their medical record is correct (by checking the list with their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist or by logging into their patient account or portal)
Contacting their health care professional or pharmacist with any questions that may arise
Safe use of medications depends on a person's current medical issues and other medications, past medical history and family history, following safe medication practices, and following up as recommended with a health care professional.