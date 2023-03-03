Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)

The normal steady movement of intestinal contents (peristalsis) is important to help maintain a proper balance of bacteria in the small intestine. Conditions in which intestinal contents slow or pool in one place allow excess bacteria to grow. Such conditions include certain types of surgery on the stomach, intestines, or both. Disorders such as diabetes, systemic sclerosis, and amyloidosis also can slow peristalsis, causing bacterial overgrowth.

The excess bacteria consume nutrients, including carbohydrates and vitamin B12, leading to lower calorie intake and vitamin B12 deficiency. The bacteria also split bile salts, which are secreted by the liver to aid digestion (see Gallbladder and Biliary Tract). The loss of bile salts causes difficulty absorbing fats, leading to diarrhea and poor nutrition.