Rashes in Children

Diaper rash is a bright red rash that usually develops when the infant's skin comes in contact with a diaper that is soiled by urine, stool, or both. The moisture on the infant's skin causes irritation. Typically, the areas of the skin that touch the diaper are most affected.

Diaper Rash Caused by Irritation Hide Details This photo shows an infant's irritated skin. The irritation occurs because the infant's skin comes in contact with a diaper soiled with urine and stool. © Springer Science+Business Media

Diaper rash can also be caused by infection with the fungus Candida, typically causing a bright red rash in the creases of the skin and small red spots. Less often, diaper rash is caused by bacteria.

Diaper Rash Caused by Candida Hide Details This photo shows a rash caused by the yeast Candida. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Breastfed babies tend to have fewer diaper rashes because their stools contain fewer enzymes and other substances that can irritate the skin.

Diaper rash does not always bother the child. It can be prevented or minimized by using diapers that are made with an absorbent gel, by avoiding restrictive plastic diapers or pants that trap moisture, and by frequently changing diapers when they are soiled.

Candida infection. Antibiotic cream can be used if the rash is caused by bacteria.