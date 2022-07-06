Obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than the 95th percentile for age and gender.

Although genetics and some disorders cause obesity, most adolescent obesity results from a lack of physical activity and consuming more calories than needed for activity level.

The diagnosis is based on a BMI at or over the 95th percentile for age and gender.

Eating a nutritious diet and increasing exercise help treat obesity, and some children may be given medication for weight loss or weight-loss surgery.

Obesity is defined by the body mass index (BMI). Adolescents whose BMI is in the top 5% for their age and gender are considered to have obesity. Being in the top 5% means their BMI is higher than 95% of their peers (at or over the 95th percentile).

Obesity is twice as common among adolescents as it was 30 years ago. Although most of the complications of obesity occur in adulthood, adolescents with obesity are more likely than their peers to have high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Although fewer than one third of adults with obesity were obese as adolescents, most adolescents with obesity become adults with obesity.

Despite many treatment approaches, obesity is one of the most difficult problems to treat, and long-term success rates remain low.

Causes of Obesity in Adolescents The factors that influence obesity among adolescents are the same as those among adults. Hormonal disorders, such as an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism) or overactive adrenal glands, may result in obesity but are rarely the cause. Adolescents with weight gain caused by hormonal disorders are usually short and most often have other signs of the underlying disorder. Any adolescent with obesity who is short and has high blood pressure should be tested for the hormonal disorder Cushing syndrome. Genetics play a role, which means that some people are at greater risk of obesity than others, and obesity may be more common among members of the same family. Because of society’s stigma against obesity, many adolescents with obesity have a poor self-image and may become socially isolated.