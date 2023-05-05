Depression and Mood Dysregulation Disorder in Children and Adolescents

Children with major depressive disorder have an episode of depression that lasts 2 weeks or more.

Children typically have feelings of overwhelming sadness or irritability, worthlessness, and guilt. They lose interest in activities that normally give them pleasure, such as playing sports, watching television, playing video games, or playing with friends. They may profess intense boredom. Many of these children also complain of physical problems, such as stomachache or headache.

Appetite may increase or decrease, often leading to substantial changes in weight. Growing children may not gain weight as expected.

Sleep is usually disturbed. Children may have insomnia, sleep too much, or be troubled by frequent nightmares.

Depressed children are often not energetic or physically active. However, some, particularly younger children, have seemingly contradictory symptoms, such as overactivity and aggressive behavior. These children may seem more irritable than sad.

Symptoms typically interfere with the ability to think and concentrate, and schoolwork usually suffers. They may lose friends. Children may have suicidal thoughts and fantasies and may even attempt suicide.

Even without treatment, children with major depressive disorder may get better in 6 to 12 months. However, the disorder often recurs, particularly if the first episode was severe or occurred when children were young.