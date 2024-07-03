Eyes can be missing, deformed, or incompletely developed at birth.

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. "Congenital" means "present at birth." (See also Introduction to Birth Defects of the Face and Skull.)

Birth defects of the eye include the following:

Hypertelorism: Widely spaced eyes, can occur in many congenital syndromes (a group of defects present at birth that occur together)

Hypotelorism: Closely spaced eyes

Coloboma: A missing piece of tissue in any part of the eye, such as the eyelid, iris, retina, or optic nerve of 1 or both eyes

Microphthalmia: A small eyeball (may affect 1 or both eyes)

Anophthalmia: Complete absence of the eyeball (can occur in more than 50 congenital syndromes)

Some of these birth defects may be caused by mutations in certain genes. Others may be caused by the mother's use of certain medications, illicit drugs, or alcohol while pregnant or an infection she may have had while pregnant.

A child who has a birth defect of the eye often has other birth defects, particularly of the face or brain.

Examples of Birth Defects of the Eyes Hypertelorism This person has hypertelorism (widely spaced eyes; left) and also maxillary hypoplasia (small upper jaw; right). © Springer Science+Business Media Coloboma This photo shows a person who has a coloboma in both eyes with enlarged pupils extending to the lower edge of the iris of each eye. ... read more DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Microphthalmia This photo shows a person who has microphthalmia of both eyes (the left eye is more severely affected than the right). © Springer Science+Business Media Anophthalmia This photo shows a person who has multiple birth defects on the right including a missing eyeball (anophthalmia), a deformed external ear (pinna), and a smaller right side of the face. ... read more © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Eye Defects Before birth, ultrasound imaging studies of the fetus and sometimes a blood test

After birth, physical examination of the newborn

Genetic testing Before birth, doctors may be able to identify some eye defects during an ultrasound and sometimes by doing amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling to obtain a sample of DNA from the fetus to do genetic testing. After birth, doctors can identify many eye defects during a physical examination. Because abnormal genes may be involved in the formation of birth defects of the eye, affected babies should be evaluated by a geneticist. A geneticist is a doctor who specializes in genetics (the science of genes and how certain qualities or traits are passed from parents to children). Genetic testing of a sample of the baby's blood may be done to look for chromosome and gene abnormalities. This testing can help doctors determine whether a specific genetic disorder is the cause and rule out other causes. If there is a genetic disorder, families may benefit from genetic counseling.