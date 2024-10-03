honeypot link
Joan Pellegrino, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Genetics, Pediatrics
Affiliations
Associate Professor of Pediatrics; Chief, Section of Genetics
Upstate Medical University
Certifications
FAAP, FACMGG
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Birth Defects of the Face and Skull
Birth Defects of the Bones, Joints, and Muscles