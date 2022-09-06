Femoral Torsion

The thighbone (femur) may be twisted at birth.

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. "Congenital" means "present at birth." (See also Introduction to Birth Defects of the Face, Bones, Joints, and Muscles.)

The femoral head is the top part of the thighbone (femur), the largest bone in the leg. The femoral head may be twisted (called torsion) either internally (the knees point toward each other with toes in, called internal torsion) or externally (the knees point in opposite directions, called external torsion). The twisting appears to be related to the position the baby is in while it is growing in the uterus. Because it often runs in families, some people may be genetically predisposed to this condition. Twisting of the femoral head is common among newborns.

Doctors can detect this birth defect by laying the infant on an examining table and rotating the hips in different directions, noting whether movement is limited. Infants with severe external torsion often have ultrasonography or x-rays of the hip to look for congenital hip dislocation.