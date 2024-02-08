Overview of Bacterial Infections in Children

Tests of blood, body fluids, or tissue samples

Culture (usually done with a small swab)

Sometimes doctors diagnose bacterial infections when a child has typical symptoms. Usually, however, bacteria must be identified in samples of tissue, blood, or body fluids, such as urine, pus, or cerebrospinal fluid (fluid around the spinal cord). Sometimes bacteria from these samples can be recognized under a microscope or identified with rapid detection tests such as tests that look for genetic material from certain bacteria. Usually, however, they are too few or too small to see, so doctors must try to grow (culture) them in the laboratory. It typically takes 24 to 48 hours for bacteria to grow in culture.

Lab Test Bacteria Culture Test

Cultures can also be used to test the susceptibility of particular bacteria to various antibiotics. The results can help a doctor determine which medication to use to treat an infected child.