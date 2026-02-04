Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lungs

As many as half of people with lung neuroendocrine tumors have no symptoms. Other people have symptoms related to the blockage of the airways. Such symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, and cough. Recurrent pneumonia, coughing up blood, and chest pain are also common.

Neuroendocrine tumors, including lung neuroendocrine tumors, are among the cancers that cause paraneoplastic syndromes. Paraneoplastic (accompanying cancer) syndromes occur when a cancer causes unusual symptoms due to substances that it makes and secretes into the bloodstream. Symptoms arise from various tissues and organs distant from the tumor. Lung neuroendocrine tumors most typically cause the following:

Cushing syndrome due to adrenocorticotropic hormone (the hormone most often produced by bronchial carcinoids)

Acromegaly due to growth hormone–releasing factor

Gastrinoma (Zollinger-Ellison syndrome) due to gastrin production

Carcinoid syndrome occurs in 2 to 12% of people with lung neuroendocrine tumors.

A left-sided heart murmur (due to serotonin-induced damage of the mitral valve) occurs rarely in people with lung neuroendocrine tumors.