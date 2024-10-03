Maria A. Velez, MD, MS
Specialities and Expertise
- Thoracic and Head and Neck Medical Oncology
Education
- MD Universidad CES, Medellin, Colombia
- Internal Medicine Residency, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Hematology Oncology Fellowship, University of California, Los Angeles
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Zhou N, Velez MA, Bachrach B, Gukasyan J, Fares CM, Cummings AL, Lind-Lebuffe JP, Akingbemi WO, Li DY, Brodrick PM, Yessuf NM, Rettinger S, Grogan T, Rochigneux P, Goldman JW, Garon EB, Lisberg A. Immune checkpoint inhibitor induced thyroid dysfunction is a frequent event post-treatment in NSCLC. Lung cancer. 2021; 161:34-41. Epub 2021/09/11. doi: 10.1016/j.lungcan.2021.08.009. PubMed PMID: 34507111.
- Velez MA, Glenn BA, Garcia-Jimenez M, Cummings AL, Lisberg A, Nañez A, Radwan Y, Lind-Lebuffe JP, Brodrick PM, Li DY, Fernandez-Turizo MJ, Gower A, Lindenbaum M, Hegde M, Brook J, Grogan T, Elashoff D, Teitell MA, Garon EB. Consent document translation expense hinders inclusive clinical trial enrolment. Nature. 2023;620(7975):855-62. Epub 2023/08/03. doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06382-0. PubMed PMID: 37532930.
Manual Chapters and Commentaries