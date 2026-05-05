Symptoms of an insulinoma result from low levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood (hypoglycemia), which occur when the person does not eat for several hours (most often in the morning after an all-night fast). The symptoms include faintness, weakness, trembling, awareness of the heartbeat (palpitations), sweating, nervousness, and profound hunger.

Other symptoms include headache, confusion, vision abnormalities, unsteadiness, and marked changes in behavior or thinking.

The low levels of sugar in the blood may even lead to a loss of consciousness, seizures, and coma.