Basic Calcium Phosphate Crystal Deposition Disease

BySarah F. Keller, MD, MA, Cleveland Clinic, Department of Rheumatic and Immunologic Diseases
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2022
gout (including podagra), calcium pyrophosphate arthritis

Milwaukee shoulder/knee syndrome

Acute pseudopodagra

Symptoms

Diagnosis

  • X-rays

  • Microscopic examination of joint fluid

x-rays. These crystals are sometimes visible on x-rays around the joints, and not usually in the joint cartilage.

Doctors may also need to use a needle to withdraw joint fluid (joint aspiration

Treatment

  • Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

  • A corticosteroid injection into the joint

treated similarly to gout, with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugsDrugs Used to Treat Gout).

There is no way to completely rid the body of these crystals.

