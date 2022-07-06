X-rays

A person who has or has had cancer and develops bone pain or swelling is evaluated by a doctor for metastatic bone tumors.

Sometimes doctors first do plain x-rays. However, bone scans using radioactive tracers and can evaluate the entire skeleton all at once and help locate tumors that might not show up on plain x-rays.

To evaluate a single area of bone, other imaging tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), or positron emission tomography (PET) is done. PET is usually combined with computed tomography (PET-CT) when used to evaluate tumors.

Occasionally, a metastatic bone tumor causes symptoms before the original cancer has been detected. Symptoms may be bone pain (particularly pain that affects more than one area because of multiple tumors) or a fracture where the tumor has weakened the bone (a pathologic fracture). In these situations, a biopsy is done and may give clues as to the location of the original cancer, because the type of cancer tissue can often be recognized under the microscope. This information can direct the doctor to where the original cancer started (for example, in the lungs, breasts, prostate, kidneys, thyroid, or colon).

Once a metastatic bone tumor is diagnosed, doctors do other tests to determine where the original cancer started. For example, a chest x-ray or chest CT scan may be done to look for tumors in the lungs, or mammography may be done to look for tumors in the breasts.