Zhiwei Zhang, MD
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Science, Guang Zhou, China
- Residency: Internal Medicine, St Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Joseph E. Murray Award from National Kidney Foundation of MA/RI/NH/VT
- National Research Service Award from NIH/NIDDK
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री