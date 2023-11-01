मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Zhiwei Zhang, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Nephrology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Science, Guang Zhou, China
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, St Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Joseph E. Murray Award from National Kidney Foundation of MA/RI/NH/VT
  • National Research Service Award from NIH/NIDDK
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

