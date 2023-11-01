मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Brian J. Werth, PharmD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Infectious Disease Pharmacotherapy, Translational Research, Antimicrobials

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Residency: Acute Care Practice Pharmacy, The Queen’s Medical Center, Honolulu, HI
  • Fellowship: Infectious Diseases Pharmacotherapy, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
  • Pharmacy School: University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, Albuquerque, NM

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • 2021 Excellence in Research Award, University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (FIDSA)
  • 2018 Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists Young Investigator Award

