Thomas G. Weiser, MD, MPH

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM
  • Residency: General Surgery, University of California Davis Medical Center, Davis, CA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, WA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Surgery - Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery - Surgical Critical Care

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Fellow (ad hom), Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh
  • Member, Society of University Surgeons
  • Fellow, Society of Critical Care Medicine
  • Faculty Award for Academic Excellence, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, 2002
  • Intern of the Year, University of California Davis Medical Center, 2003
  • Robert T. Osteen Award for Excellence in Teaching of Medical Students, Brigham and Women's Hospital, 2011
  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

