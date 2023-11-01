मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
James C. Watson, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Neurology, Pain medicine, Neuropathic pain, Spine Care

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
  • Residency: Neurology, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
  • Fellowship: Clinical Neurophysiology/EMG, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
  • Fellowship: Comprehensive/Interventional Pain, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Clinical Neurophysiology
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Pain Medicine
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neuromuscular Medicine

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Distinguished Service Award, American Academy of Pain Medicine, 2018
  • Teacher of the Year, Pain Medicine, 2017
  • Excellence in Teaching Award, Clinical Neurophysiology Technology Program, Mayo Clinic School of Health-Related Sciences, 2012
  • Mayo School of Health Sciences Outstanding Physician/Scientist Educator Award, 2012
  • Mayo Clinic School of Health-Related Sciences, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Department of Education Administration
  • Teacher of the Year by the Mayo Fellows ' Association in the Department of Neurology, 2011
  • Top Educator Award - Internal Medicine Residency. 2009
  • Over 55 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री

