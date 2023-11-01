Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH
संबद्धता
- Associate Professor, Department of Rheumatologic and Immunologic Disease; Staff Physician, Center for Vasculitis Care and Research
- Cleveland Clinic
शिक्षा
- Medical School: State University of Rio de Janeiro Faculty of Medical Science, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Master of Public Health: Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine, Rootstown, OH
- Advanced Fellowship: Vasculitis Care and Research, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री