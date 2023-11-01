मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Rheumatology, Vasculitis

संबद्धता

  • Associate Professor, Department of Rheumatologic and Immunologic Disease; Staff Physician, Center for Vasculitis Care and Research
  • Cleveland Clinic

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: State University of Rio de Janeiro Faculty of Medical Science, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Master of Public Health: Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine, Rootstown, OH
  • Advanced Fellowship: Vasculitis Care and Research, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

